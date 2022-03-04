Adshares Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00006952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $65.21 million and $1.64 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00210664 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,362 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.