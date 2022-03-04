The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of JPSWY remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Japan Steel Works has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Japan Steel Works will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Steel Works (Get Rating)

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

