Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 28,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

RANJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Randstad from €59.00 ($66.29) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.00 ($77.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

