Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

2/26/2022 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men's and women's designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. "

2/24/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $84.00 to $68.00.

2/24/2022 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00.

Shares of RVLV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,225. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

