Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,078,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 216,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,592. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $486.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

