Ontology Market Capitalization Hits $454.87 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $454.87 million and $42.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00190402 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00336336 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

