Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.31. 387,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,269. The company has a market cap of C$13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.18. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

