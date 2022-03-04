Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMLAF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.