Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

BCO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 410,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.50. Brink’s has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on BCO shares. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

