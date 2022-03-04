Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,128,348 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.89.
About Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP)
