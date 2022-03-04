Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.40). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.37), with a volume of 296,613 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.