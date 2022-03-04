Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $474.07

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.07 ($6.36) and traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.72). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 429.30 ($5.76), with a volume of 647,487 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider John Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,087.08). Also, insider Nicholas Hurd bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,381.19).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

