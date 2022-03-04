Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.82. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 8,030 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49.
Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.75%.
Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.
