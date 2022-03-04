Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.36

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$163.36 and traded as low as C$149.59. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$149.75, with a volume of 1,545 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAS.A shares. Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$153.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

