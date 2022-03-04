M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Update

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MBSC remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. 21,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,316. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Get M3 Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBSC. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.