BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

