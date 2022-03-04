Graviocoin 1-Day Volume Tops $248.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00258173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001381 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

