Widercoin (WDR) Price Tops $0.0002

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $15,195.27 and $1,092.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

