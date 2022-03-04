Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.60. The stock had a trading volume of 507,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in ResMed by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

