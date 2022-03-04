CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Get CTS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CTS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CTS by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.