Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.39

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €11.39 ($12.80) and last traded at €11.44 ($12.85), with a volume of 625651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.05 ($13.54).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($16.97) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.72) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.38 ($16.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

