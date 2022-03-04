Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Increases By 75.4%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 3,801,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,629. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,050,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

