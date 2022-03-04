Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,991,694 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £14.30 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.47.

In other Byotrol news, insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($13,103.72).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

