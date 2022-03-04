Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.82

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.82 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.76). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 27,584 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £40.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.35.
Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)
