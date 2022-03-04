QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.02 million and $900,182.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.94 or 0.06652833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.97 or 0.99884610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.