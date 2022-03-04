F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 288,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

