Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. 1,349,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,015. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.01% and a net margin of 100.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

