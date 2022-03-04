DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $67.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after buying an additional 733,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

