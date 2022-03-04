TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TJX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. 8,971,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TJX Companies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.