Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.50. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 5,987 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

