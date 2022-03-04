Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,144.73

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,144.73 ($15.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,165 ($15.63). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.56), with a volume of 117,851 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -225.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,146.07.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

