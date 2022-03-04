Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.13

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.13 and traded as high as C$46.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$45.98, with a volume of 319,571 shares traded.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.15.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. The stock has a market cap of C$12.99 billion and a PE ratio of -46.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.98%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.