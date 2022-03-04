CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 53,651 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
