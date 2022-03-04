Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Drops By 71.5%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the January 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flowr stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 39,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

