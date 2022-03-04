Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 103,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $33.20.
About Mitsubishi Electric
