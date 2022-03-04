Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Decreases By 70.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,234. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

