Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Decreases By 70.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BGH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,234. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
