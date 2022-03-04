Font (FONT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,517.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market cap of $258,227.95 and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Font has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00103172 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

