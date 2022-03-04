NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several research firms have commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.83. 355,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,725. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
