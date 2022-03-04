Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.74. Post posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Post by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 476,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54. Post has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

