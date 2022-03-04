PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 788,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

