PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 788,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
