LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Trading 0.2% Higher

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.
