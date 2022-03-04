Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 65,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 159,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMT. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

