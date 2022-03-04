MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $11.49. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 151,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the period.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

