Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Trading Down 11.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.