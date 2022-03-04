Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in February

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.0 days.

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $$1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

