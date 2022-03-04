Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in February

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RDSMY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($230.34) to €190.00 ($213.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($230.34) to €182.00 ($204.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

