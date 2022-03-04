GXChain Trading Up 15.3% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $122.82 million and $29.85 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,834,982 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.