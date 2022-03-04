Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$62.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.35. 721,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$453.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$363.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.649654 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.83, for a total transaction of C$867,403.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,737 in the last quarter.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

