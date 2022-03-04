$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,828,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,869,471. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

