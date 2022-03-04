Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 725,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.27. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 72,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.